Manchester City and CFG Group Interested in Acquiring Brazilian Club

Manchester City and parent group City Football Group are on the hunt to add a Brazilian club to the stable of teams under their control.

‘Following a decision by City Football Group to purchase a club in Brazil, #ManCity’s owners contacted ‘at least’ 10 teams. The club who the CFG ‘talked most’ with was Esporte Clube Bahia, though there is no information on ‘official bids’.

Other clubs that could be acquired include América-MG, Athletico Paranaense, and Botafogo, which notably, the second club Para, is Fernandinho’s club so something could work there.

That would be a great deal pairing Ferna with his hometown club as he helps City lead the club.

Whatever club they end up choosing it would join the CFG who now have clubs in 5+ countries including France, USA, Australia and Spain.

The structure of it would benefit the ‘main club’ in Manchester CIty, but these teams that are acquired do benefit from scouting, coaching, funding and infrastructure benefits given to them by CFG. It would be a move welcomed by a lot of fans of these teams.

We’ll wait and see on who is chosen.