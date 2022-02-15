Manchester City Lead Race for Brazilian Phenom

What a signing this would be! Savinho, the latest Brazilian starlet linked to Manchester City is 2004 born winger, who has been lighting up the Brazilian Serie A.

He broke on the scene just 10 months ago and is already the subject of much speculation with regarding his future clubs in Europe.

Today, news broke that he is very close to a City deal, per Fab Romano-

Manchester City are leading the race to sign Savinho - talented Brazilian winger born in 2004 #MCFC



Official bid to Atletico Mineiro: €6.5m plus add-ons and sell-on. Next destination could be PSV Eindhoven on loan.



Arsenal and Red Bull Group also had contacts to sign Sávio. pic.twitter.com/sgH0AOk5Z2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 15, 2022

The reporter also notes this would lead to a loan deal with PSV who are keen on the player as well. This could lead to a woking partnership with them as well.

We shall see, the player is certainly talented, but raw so who knows how long it would be for him to show up at the Etihad Campus.

City will do the due diligence, as scouting is really a numbers game. Taking a calculated here seem well worth it. The talent could merit it.