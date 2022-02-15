Rodrigo: “I think this team we have to demand everything as we have the quality, the ambition.”

Rodrigo knows the quality and talent this side possess. Which is why the Spaniard acknowledges this team has to play up to the standards Pep Guardiola and the club are at.

Speaking prior to the UCL match, Rodri spoke about that, the team overall and much more...

“We know that winning all the time is difficult, but we show our hunger every year and every year and every year – this is the character that is built in Man City,” “I think this team we have to demand everything as we have the quality, the ambition and we have the structure to do it and we are going to demand to do it. “From the beginning to now we’re doing an unbelievable season because of the way we focus every game, and the mentality of every guy here every day, so it’s not a surprise. “But, trust me, it’s so, so tough to keep in mind all the time you have beat and beat and win “We feel that is difficult but always when you win you want more and more and makes you have the confidence to give more to yourself.”

Rodrigo has proven his worth and is now a key cog in this City side. Let’s hope it leads to that elusive UCL trophy this season.