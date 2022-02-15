Pep Talk: “I was really impressed with how good they are.”

Pep Guardiola seemed in a good mood as he and the team prepare for a challenge in the UCL vs Sporting. City look good as they enter the match. Pep spoke about the Portuguese side and much more.

Let’s dive in-

“Portugal always had an incredible competitive league,” he said. “We fought against Porto last season and we realised how strong they are and the other teams.

“They have incredible recruitment in Portugal or Brazil. They are so competitive and that is why the biggest talents go to other leagues.

“What I have seen from Sporting is togetherness. The relationship between the manager and the team is there. The manager is being fought for by his players. This is the most important thing.

“They have incredible runners and attack in behind. They were Champions last year for the first time in many years because they are a really good team.

“They came through the group stage against Ajax and Dortmund, who are a club who have got to quarter and semi-finals and once in the final. They beat them because they are good.

“Watching them recently, I was really impressed with how good they are.”