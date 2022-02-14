Manchester City Midfielder Out of Trip to Sporting

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish has been ruled out of Manchester City’s Champions League tie with Sporting due to injury. The former Villa man missed Saturday’s win at Norwich and manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed City’s record signing will not be available for the trip to Lisbon.

And the boss also confirmed that Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer will also miss the trip as the blues aim to go one better in their Champions League campaign this time around.

“He [Grealish] is better, but for tomorrow he is not available alongside Cole Palmer and Gabriel.”

City go into the match on the back of a 4-0 victory at Carrow Road and have lost just once in 20 matches, 2-1 at RB Leipzig. The blues qualified as group winners, having beaten PSG to top spot, and has named a number of youngsters in the squad that has travelled to Portugal.

Amongst them are striker Liam Delap, James McAtee and Kayky, who all played a part in Saturday’s victory and will be hoping to make some sort of impact on Tuesday evening.