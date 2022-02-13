FAWSL Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 1-0 Manchester United

Manchester City 1, Caroline Weir (81’)

Manchester United, 0

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City get a great win on the night as City play solidly and professional match in the end.

Good performances from Losada, Hemp, and Weir were more than enough for a nice win.

A much different match filled with back to back action from City and good finishing chances. Man City played pretty well and the derby win made for a successful day.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played decent and it was a tricky game at the start all things considered.

The second half was equally as dominating by City as they cruised with 68% possession and were in control for a lot of the match.

City had a lot of other players who played pretty good including Greenwood who was stellar.

The story of the night was City’s solid performance.

City are now closer and closer to a top 3 spot.

A great day of football.

