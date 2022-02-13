FAWSL Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 1-0 Manchester United

Manchester City 1, Caroline Weir (81’)
Manchester United, 0
Welcome to your quick recap.
Manchester City get a great win on the night as City play solidly and professional match in the end.
Good performances from Losada, Hemp, and Weir were more than enough for a nice win.
A much different match filled with back to back action from City and good finishing chances. Man City played pretty well and the derby win made for a successful day.
One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played decent and it was a tricky game at the start all things considered.
The second half was equally as dominating by City as they cruised with 68% possession and were in control for a lot of the match.
City had a lot of other players who played pretty good including Greenwood who was stellar.
The story of the night was City’s solid performance.
City are now closer and closer to a top 3 spot.
A great day of football.
