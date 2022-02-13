Manchester City Cruise, Beat Norwich City 4-0: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City made it 14 wins from 15 Premier League matches with a 4-0 victory over a feisty Norwich side at Carrow Road.

A hat-trick from Raheem Sterling and another from Phil Foden secured the win and extended our lead at the top of the Premier League to 12 points.

There was a notable milestone for Pep Guardiola, who celebrated the 550th win of his management career. What a way to enter Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League last-16 game against Sporting.

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“In general this was a good performance. We arrived here at the best moment for Norwich in terms of their results and confidence. “We play all these years seriously and today they proved it again. “When Aleks doesn’t play because Joao is in top form, they accept it. “They don’t have to convince me or their teammates of their quality, they have to perform well. “He made a fantastic game,” On Sterling “Especially after the goal - he was so aggressive and direct. He made a fantastic goal [and] the second one he was there. “He has been an incredibly important player in all these seasons, with the amount of goals and assists. He always creates something. “When he has confidence, he is a really important player.” “We have a lot of competitions and everyone must be involved. We played three days before and will play again in three days - we need fresh legs. “These guys proved they can play in any game.”

Raheem Sterling Reaction

“It’s football, you’re going to get chances. You have to keep going and getting in the right areas, keep shooting and the goals will come. “Consistency and the mindset to keep wanting to do better and win [is key]. Not to rest on our laurels and that’s the only way we will get better. “To be a top team it’s every three days. That’s the challenge for us to win every three days.”

