Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 4-0 Norwich City

Manchester City 4, Raheem Sterling (31’, 70’, 90’), Phil Foden (48’)

Norwich City, 0

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City get a great win on the night as City play solidly and professional match in the end. A bit of concern was had with a slightly rotated side, but good performances from Sterling, Bernardo, and Foden were more than enough for a nice win.

A much different match filled with near domination from City and good finishing chances. Man City played pretty well and the return to an away was very successful.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played decent and it was a tricky game at the start all things considered.

The second half was equally as dominating by City as they cruised and were in control for a lot of the match.

City had a lot of other players who played pretty good including Ake.

The story of the night was City’s solid performance.

City are now clear 12 points.

A great day of football.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).