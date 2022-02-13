Chelsea mocked by one of their own by Man City Stat

There was a sense of discontent among Chelsea fans and legends alike even though they won the FIFA Club World Cup after beating Libertadores champion Palmeiras by a 2-1 margin. Much of it is surrounded by how Chelsea reacted to the win and their recent performances in the league.

During the same night, Premier League Champions Man City extended their stay at the top of the table by 16 points and having gained a good line of form. Raheem Sterling grabbed a stellar hattrick as they thrashed the canaries in their own backyard!

While pundits and Chelsea legends alike termed them as the favourites to win the league this season, the Blues certainly haven’t lived up to their billing.

A former Chelsea star has mocked Thomas Tuchel’s side with a Manchester City stat after his former club became Champions of the World yesterday evening.

Craig Burley, who played 119 games for the Blues, was less than impressed with Chelsea’s accomplishment and took to Twitter to vent his dissatisfaction.

Whilst Chelsea were winning that plastic cup and it was lapped up like a World Cup win. Man City were racking up a sixteen point gap on them, in a competition that really matters. Let that sink in. — Craig Burley (@craigburley) February 12, 2022

