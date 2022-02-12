Manchester City v Manchester United – Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women welcome United to the Academy Stadium as they face the first of two derbies this month.

City entertain the reds on Sunday in the WSL as they look to put the disappointment of last weekend’s defeat at Chelsea behind them, then travel across town on the 27th in the FA Cup fifth round.

The blues narrowly lost their last WSL match at Chelsea to end their recent good run, while United managed a 1-1 draw at leaders Arsenal. The reds have only lost two matches this season and the last WSL match between these two at the Leigh Sports Village in October ended 2-2. City had Georgia Stanway sent off before Bunny Shaw put the blues in front. United hit back with two goals in three second half minutes, only for Ellen White to level to equalise with eleven minutes remaining.

United currently occupy the last Champions League space in the table, but victory for the blues will see them move just two points behind the reds.

Team news

Steph Houghton will again miss the match with an Achilles injury, but the blues should have a decent squad to choose from for the derby. Long term absentees Esme Morgan and Chloe Kelly remain sidelined.

Prediction

City are looking in fine form and, although United pose a threat and are likely to score, City may have too much for the reds in front of a sell-out crowd.

City 3-1 United