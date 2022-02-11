Manchester City v Norwich City: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face an interesting challenge vs a potentially difficult Norwich side.

The Premier League rolls on as we continue league play.

Venue: Carrow Road, Norwich, England

Time and Date: Saturday 12 Feb 2022, Kickoff at 17:30 (GMT-UK) 12.30 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Andre Marriner.

Assistants: Richard West, Scott Ledger.

Fourth official: Tony Harrington.

VAR: Paul Tierney.

Assistant VAR: Simon Bennett.

TV Info: SKY Sport (UK), USA Network/Peacock (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview

Guardiola’s side are unbeaten in 14 Premier League games and 11 games in all competitions. A great run and we could see some slight rotation as UCL looms on Tuesday.

Norwich have improved in recent weeks and are unbeaten in four games (all comps) and have taken seven out of a possible nine points in their last three Premier League games.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer out. Zinchenko is questionable.

For Norwich, Kabak, Krul, Sorensen and Omobamidele are out.

Prediction

Manchester City 1-0 Norwich