Pep Talk: ‘How can we be better?’

The matches are fast and here again! Pep Guardiola ahead of the Norwich match, spoke about injuries, Grealish added value and much more!

Let’s dive in-

Pep on injuries

“No, only these two (Jesus, Palmer) players are still out but I think Gabriel is coming back soon hopefully,”

Pep on Grealish

“Absolutely. No one knows Jack better than Dean and I am completely with him. “Jack played good when he played. He helps us be in the position we are now. “He’s playing at a high level. He changed from one life in Birmingham to here, he needs time but the way he has played has been good - wide and central positions.

Pep on bettering the team

“I was born in Barcelona when the academy taught me everything. The best way even there is everything can go wrong. The warnings to yourself have to be as an individual player or as a team that tomorrow you can go down and lose, and lose and lose.” “..always I still push them to be better every day.” “When we come to the training centre we must think ‘how can we be better?’”

Pep on loss to Norwich

“It was a long time ago. Different manager. We lost two seasons ago when we were there [Carrow Road]. At the moment, Norwich momentum is excellent - 7 points for the last 9 - we are facing them in their best momentum of the season.”

Pep on sacrifice, title race

“Against Brentford, we were 2-0 up and KDB, the best player in the Premier League last season, ran 40 metres back to help John Stones at right back. We can’t ask any more than that after winning what we won individually and collectively.” “We have to fight to win the league and if we want to win, we’ll have to win an incredible amount of points against an incredible opponent we’ve faced many times. The margin against Liverpool is nothing. We have to win a lot - more than 90 points. 95, 96 to be champions.” “Focus on what we have to do on the pitch. Focus every player individually and as a team on what we have to do to beat them. That’s the best way to forget the atmosphere but these players are used to playing in CL in the biggest stages and in great atmospheres.”

Pep is prepared as he always is and will have the team ready as well. Let’s hope for another win!