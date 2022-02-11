Norwich City v Manchester City – Stats and Facts

As away records go, Manchester City have a fairly decent one at Carrow Road. The blues have only lost 6 times in East Anglia from their 34 matches played at Norwich, while winning 12, Three of City’s defeats at Carrow Road came in the turbulent decade that was the 90’s.

In 1993, City lost 2-1 at Norwich in the Premier League, then met in Division 1 in September 1999, losing 1-0 and August 2001, succumbing to a 2-0 defeat.

Following that loss, City enjoyed a six-match unbeaten run, that saw the blues win four and draw two, before a 3-2 defeat two seasons ago ended that run.

The blues won three straight matches at Carrow Road between February 2005 and December 2012. The first match saw the blues come from 2-0 down to win 3-2, thanks to Robbie Fowler’s late winner, a match that prompted Norwich director Delia Smith’s half-time ‘let’s be ‘aving ya’ message to the home supporters.

The two didn’t meet again until April 2012, when City were chasing United down for the title. Carlos Tevez hit a hat-trick as City ran out 6-1 winners. The following season, City tore into the Canaries, with Edin Dzeko scoring twice in the opening four minutes, had Samir Nasri sent off but ended up winning 4-3.

City have failed to score nine times at Carrow Road, including four consecutive games between 1997 and 2001, when the blue failed to score in any of their visits. Included in that run were two goalless draws, of which there have been six in total. The last time this fixture ended 0-0 was as recently as 2016.

City have kept ten clean sheets in this fixture, dating back to January 1939, when the blues won their first ever match at Carrow Road 5-0 in the FA Cup. Prior to their 3-2 defeat of 2020, the blues had not conceded in three matches.

In total, City have scored 54 goals and conceded 39, giving the blues the upper hand in the goalscoring stakes.

For the superstitious, these two have met six times in February but never on the 12th of the month. Three have ended in victory for City, while Norwich have won just once. The last time they met in this month was 2014, when they two played out a goalless draw, which has happened twice in February.

Take from that what you will!