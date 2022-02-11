Manchester City’s Posh FA Cup Date Confirmed

Manchester City’s FA Cup fifth round tie at Peterborough will be played on Tuesday March 1st and will be shown live on ITV. The match, only the second ever meeting between the two, will kick off at the unusual time of 1915.

The blues last faced Posh in 1981 when Tommy Booth scored the only goal as City continued their march to Wembley. Manager Pep Guardiola will be wary of lower league teams in the FA Cup as his City side were beaten by Wigan Athletic in 2018, which was also shown live on TV.

The blues have so far beaten Swindon Town and Fulham, both by 4-1 scorelines, to reach teh fifth round, while Posh have beaten Bristol Rovers (2-1) and QPR (2-0) to set up a mouth-watering clash with the blues.