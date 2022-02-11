Kelly Signs New Contract at Manchester City Women

Manchester City Women striker Chloe Kelly has agreed an extension to her contract that keeps her with the club until 2025.

Kelly joined the blues from Everton in July 2020

and scored 16 goals in her debut season, but was injured in a home match

against Birmingham City in May 2021 and is still on the road to recovery. Speaking

after the signing, the striker expressed her delight at committing to the

blues.

“I’m over the moon to finally put pen to paper on a new deal,” said Kelly, who started her career at Arsenal before moving to Everton. “I know I’ve still got so much to learn and the best is yet to come, but I want to win trophies and I believe that we can do that here at City.”

Kelly spoke of the bond between the City girls but regrets that she hasn’t been able to play in front of the City fans due to Coronavirus restrictions. “As soon as I came here I felt so welcomed into the group, the girls are great. It was a great start to my time here, but it was really unfortunate that I didn’t get to play in front of our fans.

Kelly was named supporters Player of the Season last term and is eager to back onto the pitch and show the fans what she can do. “That’s something I’m so excited for in my comeback - to finally play in front of our amazing supporters at the Academy Stadium.”

Kelly follows Lauren Hemp, Steph Houghton and Esme Morgan in committing to the club, much to the delight of manager Gareth Taylor. “Having Chloe sign an extension with us is fantastic news. Given that we’ve been without her this season, her upcoming return will be like having a new signing and that’s such an exciting prospect with a player of her calibre.

“She’s an unbelievable talent, as she showed during her first season here, and is a player with a very bright future ahead of her. We’ve definitely only scratched the surface of what she has to offer so far.

“Her commitment and dedication, whether that be on the pitch or during her rehabilitation, is clear to see and I’m thrilled that we’ll have the opportunity to continue to work with her and hopefully enjoy success together in the years to come.”