Manchester City Down Brentford, 2-0: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City go clear 12 points at the top of the league!

Goals from Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne saw City overcome a feisty Brentford at the Etihad and continue to be at the top of the Premier League.

Fantastic win and we move.

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“This was an important victory, three more points to reach 60 with 14 games left, next up Norwich.

“Riyad Mahrez was especially good and so solid in the penalty, which we struggled with in previous seasons. It was difficult for the wingers as they did not have space, but we won.

“Joao Cancelo was the best winger we had, he was better than our [traditional] wingers. He was really good, him and John Stones were so important today to create more space for the other guys with their movement.”

“Because we don’t have a striker and we need to score. We have enough players to get in the box at the right time to score the goals.

“It is so difficult to play against these type of sides/ We learned in the first season.

“I remember in this type of game we became nervous and anxious and we didn’t this time.

“We did really well except for one action from John in the first half and Ruben in the second.

“We didn’t concede fouls and we were patient enough and after 20 25 minutes we increased our rhythm thanks to John and the second half was much better.”