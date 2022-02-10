Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 2-0 Brentford

Manchester City 2, Riyad Mahrez (40’), Kevin De Bruyne (69’)

Brentford, 0

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City get a great win on the night as City play solidly and professional match in the end. Good performances from Cancelo, De Bruyne, Stones and Mahrez were enough for a nice win.

A much different match filled with near domination from City and good finishing chances. Man City played pretty well and the return was very successful.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. The bees played decent and it was a tricky game all things considered.

The second half was equally as dominating by City as they cruised and were in control for a lot of the match.

City had a lot of other players who played pretty good including Foden.

The story of the night was City’s solid performance.

City are now clear 12 points.

A great day of football.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).