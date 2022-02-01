Official: Joao Cancelo Extends Contract

One of the worlds best fullbacks will stay at the ETihad a while longer.

Manchester City confirmed Joao Cancelo has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 27-year-old’s new deal means he will remain at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2027, by which time he will have spent eight years at the Club.

Just great news al around.

He spoke about the deal-

“Manchester City is a fantastic club, so I am incredibly happy to have signed this new agreement,” he said. “City players have everything they need to reach their full potential, with amazing facilities, world-class teammates and an incredible manager who pushes us every single day. “There is nowhere better to play football and it’s a pleasure to work here. “I have so much I want to achieve before my career ends, and Manchester City offers me the best chance of fulfilling my ambitions. “This new contract means I now have complete focus on improving my game and winning more trophies with this team.”

Cancelo has vastly improved under Guardiola and it has been a boon for the club as they have two true world class fullbacks now with Kyle Walker and Joao.

Cancelo spoke about his improvement and more as well-

“I have learned how to become a more versatile player. I feel I can play in different positions now, not only right-back or left-back. “I feel I can play in several positions on the pitch, and I think (it) is easier in this team because of the quality all the players have. It’s easier to play in this team than in any other team.” “You can play with eleven players and change the whole team for the next game, and we don’t lose quality. “That factor makes us better players because we have competition in the team.”

What a turnaround. In the piece he also spoke about his adjustment period and how the relationship with Bernardo Silva saved his career at City. Check that out here.

A great deal and news as City keeps an important player longer.