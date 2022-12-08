Erling Haaland: “I can’t wait for it to start again. I’m raring to go.”

Manchester City have reconvened together after a couple weeks off. The players not involved in the World Cup have arrived in Abu Dhabi and are ready to go on the second half of the season.

Erling Haaland is among them and provided a cool interview where he touched on a variety of topics. Let’s dive straight in:

On World Cup:

“A good opportunity to reset. Of course, every player wants to be at the World Cup. It’s my dream to represent my country there and I’ll work hard to make sure that I do that one day. But the break has been positive...” “I’ve had the chance to rest, to take my mind off football for a few weeks and put myself in the best possible place to return. I can’t wait for it to start again. I’m raring to go.”

On life at City

“Positive. I feel I’ve settled in the team and #PL which can take some adapting to. I’ve been pleased with how it’s started. But it’s not about me. It’s about the team, how we’re performing and the second half is the most important now...” “We’ve put ourselves in a good position and had strong performances, but we’re second in the #PL and that’s not what we want. We have to hit the ground running when we return - we have tough games across competitions and want to win them all.”

On focus/Abu Dhabi camp

“Our focus is always the next game. I know it’s cliche and people might not like that, but if you get ahead of yourself you lose focus. The challenge is for us to get back up to speed and playing how we know we can...” “This training camp [in Abu Dhabi] will be important for a number of us to do that and the rest of the guys will join when their FIFA WorldCup ends. The focus will be on getting fit, getting ready and then heading into the game against Liverpool...”

A great look in to his mentality. A fun second half of the season season awaits us and we can’t wait!