Phil Foden and England Advance to Showdown with France

Manchester City was well represented in England’s 3-0 win in the round of the 16 over Senegal. Phil Foden, John Stones and Kyle Walker were in the starting 11 as all three players played really well. Jack Grealish entered and did his part as the four players from City catapulted England to the next round.

That sets up a date with France in the quarter finals. A match that many expected prior to the World Cup and is now here. A match that could absolutely hinge on Kylian Mbappe vs Kyle Walker. Cant wait!

It has been refreshing to see Phil Foden start after the initial two benchings, but we also wish Raheem Sterling all the best after he had to depart the England camp after a break in to his house in London.

For England, the test could be a repeat eleven as this one worked really well together. Could we that and maybe a more open match vs France than expected? Certainly, the English side is very pragmatic under Gareth Southgate and it will be up t the players creativity to win this one.