Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 1-1 Everton

Manchester City 1, Erling Haaland 24’,

Everton 1, Demari Gray 64’

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City draw and do it despite being the better side all in all. A point a piece is what we get. A strong side is what Pep started with and with good performances from the lads they dominated most of the match, and could have had more goals, a missed opportunity.

A decent match it seemed initially as the return marked a sahre of spoils despite City being better. It was filled with domination from City and a lot of finishing chances. Man City played decent enough yet had to setlle for the draw.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a similarly chance filled second half with quite a few misses and this time could not take advantage and drew.

City had so many players who played well and even with that could not manage the win.

Two of note, Erling Haaland and Rico Lewis.

The story of the night is that City draw their final match of the 2022 calender year.

It’s a sad day, a bad day of football.

