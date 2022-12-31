CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Everton

Not my best predicted starting lineup last time out. I only got 6 of a possible 11 correct. Oh well, we go again. I expect Pep to reintroduce more of the guys who played in Qatar as the lads host Everton. Here’s my best guess at the Manchester City starters for this one. Ederson gets the start in goal once again.

I really got it all mixed up in the backline. I thought for sure Kyle Walser would make his return against Leeds. Instead, he assaulted a camera in the dugout. This time I will take Kyle to start over budding starlet Rico Lewis. John Stones gets another start in the middle, this time paired with Aymeric Laporte. João Cancelo makes his full return after subbing on in the last one.

I predicted Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, and Bernardo Silva for the Leeds match. We got Rodri, KDB, and Gundo. I’ll run back my preferred midfield from last time again. I like Bernardo’s tenacity against the Merseyside Blues, and look for Ilkay to come on in the second half.

Based on his first 45 minutes on Wednesday, Jack Grealish would be a candidate for rotation. After his second 45 however, Jack gets the chance to run it back. Haaland, of course, will try to further distance himself from the Golden Boot competition. Phil Foden takes over for Riyad on the right.

Goal Ederson Defenders Kyle Walker John Stones Nathan Aké João Cancelo Midfielders Rodri Kevin De Bruyne Bernardo Silva Forwards Phil Foden Erling Haaland Jack Grealish

There you have it Cityzens. who would get the nod in your XI? Let us have your starters in the comments.