 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Everton

How will City line up against the Toffees?

By CITYZENDuck
/ new
Leeds United v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Not my best predicted starting lineup last time out. I only got 6 of a possible 11 correct. Oh well, we go again. I expect Pep to reintroduce more of the guys who played in Qatar as the lads host Everton. Here’s my best guess at the Manchester City starters for this one. Ederson gets the start in goal once again.

Leeds United v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

I really got it all mixed up in the backline. I thought for sure Kyle Walser would make his return against Leeds. Instead, he assaulted a camera in the dugout. This time I will take Kyle to start over budding starlet Rico Lewis. John Stones gets another start in the middle, this time paired with Aymeric Laporte. João Cancelo makes his full return after subbing on in the last one.

Manchester City v Brentford FC - Premier League Photo by Manchester City FC/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

I predicted Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, and Bernardo Silva for the Leeds match. We got Rodri, KDB, and Gundo. I’ll run back my preferred midfield from last time again. I like Bernardo’s tenacity against the Merseyside Blues, and look for Ilkay to come on in the second half.

Leeds United v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Based on his first 45 minutes on Wednesday, Jack Grealish would be a candidate for rotation. After his second 45 however, Jack gets the chance to run it back. Haaland, of course, will try to further distance himself from the Golden Boot competition. Phil Foden takes over for Riyad on the right.

Manchester City v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Fourth Round Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Goal

Ederson

Defenders

Kyle Walker

John Stones

Nathan Aké

João Cancelo

Midfielders

Rodri

Kevin De Bruyne

Bernardo Silva

Forwards

Phil Foden

Erling Haaland

Jack Grealish

There you have it Cityzens. who would get the nod in your XI? Let us have your starters in the comments.

More From Bitter and Blue

Manchester City News 24/7

Loading comments...