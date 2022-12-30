Manchester City v Everton: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a feisty Everton side.

The Premier League is back up and rolling as we are all ready for the final match of the 2022 year!

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Saturday 31 December 2022, Kickoff at 15:00 BST, 10.00 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Andy Madley.

Assistants: Simon Bennett, Timothy Wood.

Fourth official: Josh Smith.

VAR: Lee Mason.

Assistant VAR: Nick Hopton.

TV Info: TALKSPORT (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview + Form

City have four wins in our last five top flight games and currently sit in second place in the table,

On the other side, Everton linger just one point above the relegation zone in 17th place, with just one win in their last five top-flight fixtures.

A fun match with some key players on both sides, what can come out of this one?

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have just Ruben Dias out.

Everton have Townsend and Garner out. Calvert-Lewin is doubtful.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Everton