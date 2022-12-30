Pep Talk: Honoring Pele and More

Pep Guardiola honored the life of Pele as the Brazilian Icon passed away this week. From there he spoke about Grealish expectations, the Everton match and much more.

On Pele

“I send on behalf of Manchester City, the biggest condolences to his family and friends.

“Football is football thanks to these types of people, players and human beings.

“I think Neymar said it, before the No. 10 was just a number and after it became something special - every top player wants to wear it for their team.

“What he has done for football is there and always will remain.

“He didn’t just win three World Cups - it was a new thing when he came up. I was not born when he was playing but it’s like a good movie, no?

“The legacy after many years is still there. We are still talking all these years later. Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi, Beckenbauer, Cristiano Ronaldo - these players will be forever, will be eternal.

“They have done many things for many years, and these types of players make our business, our work, our job a better place.

“What he produced; we have seen with the World Cup one team can change everything for a country of millions of people.

“What is for sure is all of them make an incredible contribution to our football and make emotions for people.

“That is the nicest thing a player can do - and they did it quite regularly, almost every game. That is so nice.”