Report: Rafael Leao A Priority for Manchester City in Summer Window

Rafael Leao is a nam that keeps getting bounced around for Manchester City as a target for the summer window. He would join a small list of priorities as him and a star new midfielder seem to be taking high priority.

The latest report has the star winger for AC Milan coming o the club for just 35M Euros and with the caveat that City would double his wages from 6M to 12M.

Leao is a special player and he would add width at the club along with blazing speed and it is a profile of player City need. Pep could work some true wonders with a player like him.

All that combined make this a great deal as the fee is right, the wages would be on the higher side, but could be justified for the price paid a la Erling Haaland.

Love the fit, player and price. City need to get it done.