City Collective: Favorite Moments of 2022

2022 has been an eventful year for Manchester City. There has been much change. The departures of mainstays Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, and Olksander Zinchanko were tempered by additions like Julian Alvarez, Manuel Akanji, and Erling Haaland. Pep signed a new extension, and oh yeah, City won the league for a fourth time in five seasons.

With so many moments it can be hard to pinpoint your favorite. Our City Collective have been tasked with just that. So what are the best moments for Manchester CIty from 2022?

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue

Rodri’s goal at Arsenal that upset a few people and Rodri’s handball that wasn’t against Everton, that was funny. Liverpool fans are still crying about it. But the one that sent them over the edge, and my favourite, was Gundogan’s second at home to Villa. The sheer elation as he tapped home is up there with 93:20.

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

It has to be the most dramatic PL moment since the famous 93:20 goal by Aguero. Three goals in five minutes to clinch the league and pip it from Liverpool. Villa played hard, but City showed real resolve as they came out confident on the back of Pep Guardiola’s half time talk and really turned the heat in the final 15 ish minutes. This game was also only the second time since 2012 that City came back from a two goal deficit in the same match (the prior time being the week before in a 2-2 draw vs West Ham). That moment was just so City, really clawing back after it seemed lost and especially after the failure that was the Real Madrid UCL match. With this moment we had bang, bang, bang, three goals and such a rush of endorphins it has to be at the top of most City fans best 2022 moments.

Crunk Chocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

Picking a single moment in a season where we have signed Erling Haaland for the low, brought in Alvarez who is City’s lone WC champion, KDB’s assist record, and Haaland’s scoring tally. We as fans have been blessed despite sitting in 2nd behind Arsenal. My favorite moment of the season at this point would be City’s 1-0 victory against Leicester City on October 29th. City were in a bit of a rut after a couple postponed games, losing to Liverpool, and back to back draws in the Champion’s League. Leicester and the goal posts made City earn those three points. If not for the heroics of a Black-Eyed Kevin, the scoring woes would have continued. Kevin’s goal at the 49” gave me the serotonin boost received only from bungee jumping or surviving high turbulence during a flight. That win gave City the confidence to win 3 straight and keep pundits and rivals from waving the Arsenal flag too early.

Craig Resnik-Hanson (@CraigSporticos) – Sporticos

Might seem strange considering we won the league again during this calendar year, but my favourite moment of 2022 was City’s 4-3 Champions League semi final win over Real Madrid at the Etihad. While we would go on to have our hearts broken yet again in the second leg, I thought we outclassed Madrid in the first game and the scoreline ended up flattering them. It was one of those moments that makes you stop and really take stock of just how far we’ve come. Against one of the best teams in the world, one of the most historic dynasties, the eventual champions, we didn’t just look like we belonged, we looked superior - one of those moments that makes you proud. I’d be even prouder had we managed to get through and beat Liverpool in the final to win the whole thing, but still an immensely proud moment and result for this football club, one which is still in the early stages of building a credible European legacy.

Laura Graves (@Laws_ellen24601) - Man City Square

My favourite moment was the title winning game against Villa and all of the emotion experienced as a collective in a bouncing Etihad. It was stunning. And this generations 93:20 moment. Also, singing about Gerrard at the end of the game. Teaching it to the little old Celtic fan that was sat next to me (used to be Foden’s teacher apparently).

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

I’d probably say those last 10 minutes against Dortmund in September. As a John Stones disciple I have to promote that goal whenever possible, and Haaland legitimately scored one of the most impressive volleys I’ve ever seen. Just a bonkers moment and further proof of how lucky we are to have Erling on our side.

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

For me, the moment of 2022 came at Goodison Park. Manchester City were facing Everton on February 26, just two days after Russia had invaded Ukraine. Each side had a Ukrainian International in their team that day. Neither played. The Everton fans waved Ukrainian flags, the Toffees came out of the tunnel draped in flags as well, and City walked on the pitch wearing t-shirts with the flag and the words “No War”. Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko and City’s Oleksander Zinchenko were visibly moved by the outpouring of support they received that night. That night showed that there are bigger things than club allegiances and that for all the times football divides us as fans, it ultimately brings us closer together.

Happy New Year Cityzens!! What were your favorite City moments in 2022? Let us know in the comments. We look forward to an amazing 2023 and are ready to bring it all to you, right here at Bitter and Blue.