Manchester City Women v Brighton Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women welcome Brighton and Hove Albion Women to the Academy Stadium on Sunday, eager for the three points that will keep them in touch with the top three. United’s 5-0 home win over Villa and Arsenal’s 1-0 home victory over Everton was added to as Chelsea thrashed bottom club Leicester 8-0 away from home. Chelsea are currently 9 points ahead of City, with the blues six points behind United and Arsenal,

Preview

City go into the match on the back of a 7-game winning run that has catapulted them up the league after a difficult start. During that run, the blues have notched 23 goals and conceded just two, and their last outing saw them beat Sunderland 3-0 in the League Cup. In the league, the blues beat Everton 2-1 in their last outing, with goals from Julie Blakstad and Bunny Shaw.

Brighton have won two and lost four of their seven matches so far this season and are just seven points ahead of bottom-placed Leicester, who have lost all nine of their matches so far. Albion have been in some high-scoring games recently. Before beating London City Lionesses 2-1 in the Conti Cup, they threw away a 3-1 lead at home to Liverpool as the match ended 3-3, and they beat West Ham 5-4 at Chigwell Construction Stadium. And, before that win, Albion were hammered 8-0 at home to Spurs.

Team News

Lauren Hemp is close to a return for City after missing the last two games with a thigh injury. “Lauren’s close, she’s been back training with us the last couple of days so we’ll give her another 24 hours,” manager Gareth Taylor said in his press conference. “The temptation is to want to have these players back, it’s the same with Vicky [Losada], just getting them closer.

Prediction

City have a decent record against Brighton, although the Seagulls held the blues to a goalless draw two seasons ago. With Shaw on fire and scoring for fun and many of the senior players fit, I would imagine they’ll be too much for the visitors.

City 5-0 Brighton