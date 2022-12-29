Erling Haaland Reflect on Special Brace, Goals Expected this Season and more!

Erling Haaland is a special player and he is smart after the match as well. Reflecting on his brace scored in his birth place, the Norwegian star took an emotional route as we tackle that and much more.

Haaland on brace in Leeds

“With my father and mother here today, it’s special,” he said. “I have to say it’s special. It’s a really special moment in my career. It’s really weird, it’s in my craziest fantasy, to score for City against Leeds. “I just said it inside, I could have scored five. But we won, that’s the most important. We have to hunt Arsenal. “I’m really happy, I could have scored more but that’s life! What can I do? I’ll practice more!”

Haaland on form since return

“It’s fantastic to win and fantastic to be back, so I’m really happy. “I didn’t expect it to be like this. But what can I say? I’m proud and I’m hungry for more. We have to keep winning. “I’m going to go in and give him [Grealish] a big hug, he deserves that. “He could have scored, I could have scored a couple of more goals, but two fantastic assists from Jack, so I’m really happy. “Yeah I kind of recharged my batteries. Watching other players score goals triggers me and irritates me, I’m hungrier than ever. “I’m feeling much better, I had the World Cup break. I’m ready to go again soon.” “I have got a number [goals target], but I cannot say. No comment!”

The mentality of this man is just insane. We are lucky to have him and should enjoy all the goals he will score this season.