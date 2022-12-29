Manchester City Take Care of Leeds United, 3-1: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City traveled to Elland Road and took care of business off great performances of Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and Rico Lewis. Many played well as the game was really under City control all match long. So, now we get a nice win, keep pace at the top and we move to the reaction:

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“I still think he’s still not back to his best, that was at the beginning of the season I would say but then the injury he had in Dortmund,” Guardiola told his post-match press conference.

“When he started to train in Abu Dhabi he could not train every single day, maybe the last one. To move this huge body is not easy for him.

“But as much as he can play, with minutes he will be better. I have the feeling he is not at his best. It’s a question of time after the injury.

“But I had the feeling that he is always an incredible threat for the opponent. The numbers are unbelievable.

“I had the feeling he’s not coming here just for the numbers - we want to win it. Still we are far away from the team that has been exceptional so far.

“There are 70 points to play for and we have to have an incredible run, to win and win to be close to the top of the league.”

“I’m more than satisfied, in all aspects,” he said. “It’s the most intense Premier League team and we were able to move the ball quicker to arrive in our positions. We were patient enough.

“In the second half we didn’t control it as well but in general it was perfect. We created chances so I’m so satisfied.”