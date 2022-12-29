Erling Haaland: When Ripping Records Apart Becomes a Hobby

Manchester City may not be at the top of the Premier League table but Erling Haaland is making sure he tops the table for strikers. The Leeds-born striker added another two goals to his collection this season when City faced the Whites to go seven clear of the nearest contender for the season’s golden boot award.

But 20 goals in 14 league games is unheard of in the history of the English Premier League. It’s a marvelous achievement for a player who moved to the division just last summer. In a league where many great players have come in and struggled to find their feet, the Norwegian is making it his playground.

Since joining Manchester City in the summer, the 22-year-old has written his name all over the record books. The following are just a few worthy of note:

The first player to score nine goals in his first five Premier League matches.

The first player to score three consecutive hat-tricks in Premier League home games.

The player with the most Premier League goals scored in the month of August (nine).

The only player to score 20 goals in his first 14 Premier League matches. Previous record holder Kevin Phillips scored 20 in his first 21 games.

From RB Salzburg in the Austrian league, Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga, and now City in the Premier League, the towering striker has been a wonder everywhere. Yet, at just 22, he is just getting started.

In a recent interview he revealed how earnestly he wants to win the Champions League. That should sound like music to the ears of City fans. His record in the competition is also incredible. He is currently the youngest player to have scored 20 goals in the Champions League (20 years and 231 days) as well as the fastest player to score 25 goals in the competition (20 games).

Four games into this season’s edition, he has netted five goals for City. And he is just getting started. The expectation for him coming to the Etihad Stadium was to be the difference maker for the Blues in the quest for European glory.

He couldn’t have started his time at the club any better. As first impressions go, he has made a great one. The best news is he is just getting started. Watch out as more records are set to tumble in the near future, because for Erling Haaland breaking records has become a hobby.