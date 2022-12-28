Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 3-1 Leeds United

Manchester City 3. Erling Haaland 51’, 64’ Rodrigo 45’

Leeds United 1, Struijk 73’

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City win and do it playing pretty well. A well deserved win. A strong side is what Pep started with and with good performances from the lads they dominated most of the match, and could have had more goals.

A good match to come back on PL play to, filled with domination from City and a lot of finishing chances. Man City played decent enough to come out ahead.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a similarly chance filled second half with quite a few misses and misplaced shots. Still, a nice win.

City had so many players who played well and even with a tad bit of rust got the job done.

Two of note, Erling Haaland and Rico Lewis.

The story of the night is that City win the return of the Premier League match.

A satisfying day of football.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).