Manchester City v Leeds United: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a strong Leeds side.

The Premier League is back up and rolling as we are all ready for this one!

Venue: Elland Road, Leeds, England

Time and Date: Wednesday 28 December 2022, Kickoff at 20:00 BST, 3.00 pm (EST, USA)

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Assistants: Harry Lennard, Darren Cann.

Fourth official: Michael Salisbury.

VAR: Jarred Gillett.

Assistant VAR: Marc Perry.

Preview + Form

City have ten wins, two draws and two losses from 14 Premier League matches, whilst Leeds have four wins, three draws and seven defeats.

Tactically we could have a high crash style and a fun match as styles clashing should make for an entertaining affair.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have Kalvin Phillips and Ruben Dias are out.

Leeds have Summerville, Llorente and Meslier as doubtful. Harrison, Sinisterra, Klich, Rodrigo, Dallas are out. Tyler Adams is suspended.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-1 Leeds United