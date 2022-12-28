CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Leeds United v Manchester City

Manchester City are back at it against Leeds United in the Premier League. Last time out Pep Guardiola called on youngsters Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis to start in the League Cup tie against Liverpool. This time I expect several returning players to get back on the pitch. Here’s my guess at how the Manc Blues will line up at Elland Road. It’s Ederson back in goal.

Young Rico Lewis started on the right against Liverpool and played well once again. The eighteen-year-old has proven he can be counted on. That said, it’s back to the bench for Rico as Kyle Walker makes his return to the right-back position. John Stones is in for Aymeric Laporte, with Nathan Aké partnering with the Englishmen in central defence. João Cancelo makes his return as well.

Rodri was bossing on his last appearance against the Reds, and that trend continues against the Whites. Captain İlkay Gündoğan started in the Carabao Cup, but Bernardo Silva replaced him in the 88th minute in the last match and gets the start today. Kevin De Bruyne is absolutely undroppable and coming off another exquisite performance versus Liverpool.

In the attack, we will once again feature Riyad Mahrez on the right wing. Mahrez got a goal last time out and played a very nice match over all. Erling Haaland continues his shock and awe campaign, this time in the city of his birth. The left side sees Philip Walter Foden restored to the starting lineup.

Goal Ederson Defenders Kyle Walker John Stones Nathan Aké João Cancelo Midfielders Rodri Kevin De Bruyne Bernardo Silva Forwards Riyad Mahrez Erling Haaland Phil Foden

