Gut Feelings for Leeds United v Manchester City

Manchester City successfully dispatched Liverpool from the Carabao Cup on their full return following the World Cup break. Now, City are in Yorkshire to restart their Premier League campaign. Our City Collective have their ideas as to how this match will go.

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue

City made a winning return to club football last week and I can see them continuing on Thursday. Leeds are a decent side, but the blues should hopefully be fired up. We won 4-0 there last season and I’m going for similar, although Leeds may get a goal. Leeds 1-4 City.

Crunk Chocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

Manchester City are the one’s on the road and even though Leeds sit in 15th place. If Leeds are going to perform a miracle, that miracle will happen at Elland Road. Leicester are 3-2-2 (+3 goal difference) at home compared to 1-1-5 (-7 goal difference) on the road. You would think me being an American, rooting for Jesse Marsch I’d be subconsciously rooting for him to succeed. There is only enough bandwidth in my brain and empathy to cheer for teams I care for. Leeds have players who did their thing in the World Cup and you would think the positive play of Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson could bring the energy needed to turn their season around. I believe Leeds securing their position out of the relegation zone combined with a long break. Could make the match easy picking for Pep and Company. City have another match 3 days later against Everton who are in a worse spot than Leeds. No matter the players on the field, City win easily Scoreline Prediction: Leeds United 0-2 Manchester City

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

Tricky game here, might be a good one to get some goals though. We could see a really motivated Haaland, so give me a nice 3-1 win.

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

I think this is going to be an incredibly fun time. Marsch isn’t as aggressive as Bielsa, but his system matches what most of the Red Bull teams go for: Heavy press and verticality. Few teams have conceded more than Leeds, but they’ve scored more than most mid table sides. It’ll be tough to play in Elland Road, but it’ll incentivize Leeds to play even more aggressive, and I expect De Bruyne and Haaland to feast on that high line. My guess is an exciting 4-2 win for City.

Craig Resnik-Hanson (@CraigSporticos) – Sporticos

Leeds have been very up and down under Jesse Marsch. Consistency is not their friend. However, they have shown they can match anybody, counting Chelsea and Liverpool among their scalps this season. The high-octane style which the American has them playing usually yields goals at both ends. This is a team which participated in two 4-3 scorelines within the space of seven days going into the World Cup break. Chaos is the order of the day at Elland Road. Pep’s men will try to curb their enthusiasm, dominate possession and crush them under the boot of efficiency. However, if they can replicate the 7-0 and 4-0 drummings they gave Leeds last season, I will be astounded. There are too many in-form, quality attacking players in this Leeds side for me to bet on a City clean sheet. I expect a goalfest, and of course City are favourites to come out on top - they are in almost every game -, but I think Marsch’s men will have their say on the matter. Leeds 2-3 City

Laura Graves (@Laws_ellen24601) - Man City Square

I imagine it’ll be a tough game against Leeds. However, City will be raring to go and wanting to hunt down Arsenal (and Newcastle at this point). 1-2 City

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

City had their way with Leeds last term, besting the Yorkshire men 11-0 on aggregate. Historically this fixture has been a little more even. This will mark the 13th time that Man City and Leeds have met in the Premier League. In the previous 12 matches, City hold a slim advantage, 5 wins against 4 losses and 3 draws. No Tyler Adams for Leeds in this one. I like City to cruise at Elland Road as the look to overtake the Magpies and keep pace with thee Gunners. Give me a Foden brace. Leeds 1-5 Manchester City

There you have it Cityzens. How do you think the Sky Blues will fair on their EPL return? Let us know in the comments.