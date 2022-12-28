Pep Talk: “We want to win. They will push this team.”

Manchester City enter the match vs Leeds United in good spirits after a solid win in the League Cup. Pep Guardiola set out to speak as he hit on many subjects of note. From Haaland, Leeds and much more, the manager talked about a ton.

Let’s dive right in-

Pep on Haaland

“I think he’ll be ready [vs Leeds]. Day by day he’s getting better. As much, he can train, he’ll get his condition. The injury is completely different to last season. It was a knock in his feet in Dortmund when we played #UCL...” “The doctor says his damage his ligament in his feet is so painful, it’s not easy to recover. That’s why he struggled. But muscular issues and everything is perfect and now he is much, much, much better. Now it’s a question of time...” “Of course, we need him. And yes, he was good [vs Liverpool]. On Thursday he finished good.”

Pep on Leeds

“They [Leeds] want to win. We want to win. They will push his team. It’ll not be a friendly game. Hopefully Erling can’t be contaminated with nice words from the opponent! I’m pretty sure Jesse would prefer to play with good players on the pitch.” “One of the toughest games. I’d have preferred another opponent than Leeds in that moment after the World Cup. It’s the most aggressive team in the #PL with statistics. Their guys don’t give you time to think. You have to be precise...” “You have to be high level after our defeat against Brentford. And how strong is Arsenal and the opponents that come from behind. You have to be alert and be careful because if the distance is bigger, it’ll be so difficult to catch them.”

Great presser as we set the table for a stunning match.