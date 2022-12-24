 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Manchester City Win 3-2 in League Cup: Reaction & Tweets

A great win and we move.

By Saul Garcia
/ new
Manchester City v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Fourth Round Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

A really good win in the League Cup, the club has defeated Liverpool. The team made sure they could take care of a good Pool side that proved challenging as the club returned to matches. City by the hand of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland had a good showing as the club won.

On to the reaction & tweets:

Pep Guardiola Reaction

on Rico Lewis: “Without him we couldn’t play the way we played. I was really impressed. He’ll be an incredible player for #ManCity in the next few years. He’s so intelligent, so humble. He’s 18 and he was outstanding, he was man of the match.”

“Kevin De Bruyne will play with this fire inside of him. He has to find himself this fire, what a player! How many years has he been at #ManCity? Seven, eight years? Absolute legend.”

“Cole [Palmer] and him [Rico Lewis] played incredibly well. These players will have a big decade and will be big players for #ManCity...”

Notable Tweets

More From Bitter and Blue

Manchester City News 24/7

Loading comments...