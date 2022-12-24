Manchester City Win 3-2 in League Cup: Reaction & Tweets

A really good win in the League Cup, the club has defeated Liverpool. The team made sure they could take care of a good Pool side that proved challenging as the club returned to matches. City by the hand of Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland had a good showing as the club won.

On to the reaction & tweets:

Pep Guardiola Reaction

on Rico Lewis: “Without him we couldn’t play the way we played. I was really impressed. He’ll be an incredible player for #ManCity in the next few years. He’s so intelligent, so humble. He’s 18 and he was outstanding, he was man of the match.” “Kevin De Bruyne will play with this fire inside of him. He has to find himself this fire, what a player! How many years has he been at #ManCity? Seven, eight years? Absolute legend.” “Cole [Palmer] and him [Rico Lewis] played incredibly well. These players will have a big decade and will be big players for #ManCity...”

Notable Tweets

Dub. 3-2. Win. A really solid return despite the rust. #CaraboaCup — Bitter and Blue (@BitterandBlue1) December 22, 2022

An impressive performance from Rico! ✨ pic.twitter.com/pfbdJxzrUz — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 23, 2022