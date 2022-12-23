3 Up & 2 Down: Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool FC

Manchester City are one step closer to recapturing the Carabao Cup after defeating last year’s winner, Liverpool, by a score of 3-2 at the Etihad on Thursday evening. Here’s a look at which arrows are pointing up and down after the match.

3 Up -

Kevin De Bruyne - KDB was back to his spectacular self on his return to the Etihad. He didn’t have the World Cup he might have hoped for with Belgium, but it’s all better now that he can serve goals on a plate to his favorite Norse God.

Smooth & Rich - For those not old enough, that is a reference to the 1990 hit song Rico Suave Ecuadorian rapper Gerardo. Our Rico was just as smooth and an even bigger hit on the day. At just 18, young Rico is quickly becoming a City favorite.

Big Rod - Rodri was, in a word, fabulous against the Scousers. He was a rock amid an otherwise uneven defensive performance, and he took exception with a late, hard foul from Fabinho. The City stalwart has become as consistent as any player in football. In Rod we trust.

2 Down -

Manu - Manuel Akanji has had his moments this season where he has seemed the bargain of the summer transfer window. Thursday night was not one of those moments. Overall his performance wasn’t fatal, but he did find himself out of position on the Salah goal.

James Milner - It can be hard when you are an aging footballer. Certainly, Milner has some left in the tank, but on this night he might’ve been better left in the garage. The 37-year-old found himself face-to-face with the growing skill of Cole Jermaine Palmer, and Palmer left him searching for answers on more than one occasion.

There you have it Cityzens. What trends caught your eye on the night? Let us know in the comments.