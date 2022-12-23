Sky Blue News: Reds Out!, Player Ratings, Rodri Rumbles, and More...

Manchester City have knocked defending champion Liverpool out of the Carabao Cup. Sky Blue News has all the latest to catch you up on how it went down.

A strong City side could have had a dream start when Erling Haaland was played through by Ilkay Gundogan in the first minute. The Norwegian raced on to the ball but miscued his first-time effort, sending it deep into the South Stand. Our No.9 got behind the Liverpool defensive line again just a few minutes later and squared for Cole Palmer, but the Academy graduate couldn’t divert his strike goalwards. City sliced through Liverpool’s defence at will in the opening exchanges and it appeared only a matter of time before the deadlock was broken. It was no surprise when the goal did come, with just 10 minutes on the clock, that it was via the deadly partnership of Kevin De Bruyne and Haaland.

A good return match filled with domination from City and a lot of finishing chances. Man City played decent enough to come out ahead. One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a similarly chance filled second half with quite a few misses and misplaced shots. City had so many players who played well and even with a tad bit of rust got the job done. The story of the night is that City advance to the next round of League Cup A satisfying day of football.

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool



The win means City have already vanquished two top-quality opponents in their League Cup campaign, having beaten Chelsea in the previous round as well. Thursday’s game kicked off with early chances for both strikers, as Haaland and Darwin Nunez saw their attempts not converted within the first two minutes at opposite ends of the pitch. City continued to press and put Liverpool’s backline under pressure, much to the delight of the supporters in the Etihad Stadium who were vocal all night.

Rico Lewis Pressed aggressively up against Andrew Robertson and shuffled into midfield seamlessly. As big a game as he’s ever played in and rose to the challenge. 8 Manuel Akanji Solid enough return to action after two days training since his World Cup return. Perhaps too deep for the first equaliser. 6 Defended well to stop Nunez in the first minute or so, but was badly outpaced by the forward for Liverpool’s second equaliser. 6 Nathan Ake Played at left-back and had the unenviable task of stopping Salah. Scored once, could have scored twice, and fared reasonably well with Salah. 7 Rodri Set up Mahrez’s goal with a very quick pass and controlled the base of midfield throughout. Played with anger in his system, confronting Carvalho and Fabinho after being fouled. Aggressive. 8

As the clock ticks towards full time with Manchester City leading Liverpool 3-2 at the Etihad, tempers have flared with Fabinho and Rodri squaring up to each other. The Reds midfielder committed a foul on the Spaniard who didn’t take too well to the challenge, he leapt up off the turf and went head to head with our No. 3 before Ilkay Gundogan sprinted over and pushed him to the ground. Rather surprisingly, the former Borussia Dortmund man avoided any card from the referee while both Fabinho and Rodri were shown yellow cards. There was nothing really in the challenge, but it’s the second time during the game that the City midfielder has reacted poorly to a tackle on him.

And finally... City pioneer Stan Horne has gifted a signed shirt to the academy classroom that bears his name.

Stan, who played for City between 1965 and 1968 and won both First and Second Division title winners medals in that time, holds the huge distinction of being the first Black player to play for the Club. Last year, he subsequently had the honour of having a classroom at the City Football Academy named in his honour. Out of a ballot of 10 historic dates spanning the Club’s history, players and staff across the whole of City voted to name the classroom after Stan – who made his debut for us in 1965 - in recognition of his totemic status. A year on, the 78-year-old decided he wanted to demonstrate his own gratitude to the Club by presenting us with a framed shirt dating from the era when he represented us with such distinction in the mid to late 1960s. As such, Stan - along with proud wife Ethel, son Matthew and grandson Finlay - were invited to the CFA earlier this month to formally present the framed shirt which will be permanently displayed in the Stan Horne classroom.

There you have it Cityzens. City have ended the League Cup run of the Reds. Stay tuned as we prep for our Premier League return against Leeds United, right here at Bitter and Blue.