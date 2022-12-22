Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool

Manchester City 3. Erling Haaland 10’, Riyad Mahrez 47’, Nathan Ake 58’

Liverpool 2, Jo Carvalho 20’, Mo Salah 48’

Welcome to your quick recap.

Manchester City win and do it playing pretty well. A well deserved win. A strong side is what Pep started with and with good performances from the lads they dominated most of the match, and could have had more goals.

A good return match filled with domination from City and a lot of finishing chances. Man City played decent enough to come out ahead.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a similarly chance filled second half with quite a few misses and misplaced shots.

City had so many players who played well and even with a tad bit of rust got the job done.

The story of the night is that City advance to the next round of League Cup

A satisfying day of football.

