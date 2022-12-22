Manchester City Women FA Cup Date Set

Manchester City Women’s FA Cup fourth round date has finally been set as the blues embark on their quest to go one step further than last year.

City have been drawn at home to either Sheffield United or Nottingham Forest and will play the winners of that tie at the Academy Stadium on 29th January, with a kick-off time of 2pm.

The blues lost last year’s final in extra time to Chelsea and beat Forest 8-0 on their way to the final, and will look forward to facing the FA Women’s National League North side again. Forest are currently second in their league, three points behind leaders Wolves but have played one game more than their rivals. Forest are currently unbeaten away from home in the league.

By comparison, United are struggling in the FA Women’s Championship, They currently sit 10th with just seven points from a possible 27, having lost six of their nine matches so far. They are likely to escape relegation though as Coventry City currently occupy bottom spot, having lost all ten of their league matches.

City last faced United in the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage in January 2020, where a Pauline Bremer hat-trick and a strike by Laura Coombs gave the blues a 4-0 victory.