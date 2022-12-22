 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Liverpool FC

Who gets the start in the first match back?

By CITYZENDuck
Manchester City v Girona - Friendly Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

We are back Cityzens, and with the first Manchester City match after the World Cup break, comes my first predicted XI. This time it’s for the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup. Some players arrived back in just the last few days, and one World Cup winner is still back in his homeland. In some ways, the choices have been made for us. The first one, Stefan Ortega Moreno gets the start in goal against Liverpool.

Manchester City v Girona - Friendly Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

The back four will feature young Rico Lewis in place of Kyle Walker or John Stones on the right. Sergio Gómez takes João Cancelo’s normal spot on the left. In the centre, we have Manuel Akanji and Nathan Aké. Aymeric Laporte was an option as well.

Manchester City v Brentford FC - Premier League Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

In front of a back line with some considerable youth is a trio of cultured midfielders. Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, and Ilkay Gündoğan provide stability and experience in the middle third. High pressing and intricate passing to create space and opportunity for the front three.

Manchester City v Girona - Friendly Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

The attack is led by three players who are well-rested after sitting out the World Cup interval. Riyad Mahrez and Cole Plamer will man the wings. Providing width in the attack and looking to advance the ball toward the centre of the box. The one-and-only Erling Haaland fills the striker spot.

Manchester City v Girona - Friendly Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Goal

Stefan Ortega

Defenders

Rico Lewis

Manuel Akanji

Nathan Aké

Sergio Gómez

Midfielders

Rodri

Kevin De Bruyne

Ilkay Gündoğan

Forwards

Riyad Mahrez

Erling Haaland

Cole Palmer

There you have it. Who do you want to see get the nod as City return to action? Let us know in the comments.

