CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Liverpool FC

We are back Cityzens, and with the first Manchester City match after the World Cup break, comes my first predicted XI. This time it’s for the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup. Some players arrived back in just the last few days, and one World Cup winner is still back in his homeland. In some ways, the choices have been made for us. The first one, Stefan Ortega Moreno gets the start in goal against Liverpool.

The back four will feature young Rico Lewis in place of Kyle Walker or John Stones on the right. Sergio Gómez takes João Cancelo’s normal spot on the left. In the centre, we have Manuel Akanji and Nathan Aké. Aymeric Laporte was an option as well.

In front of a back line with some considerable youth is a trio of cultured midfielders. Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, and Ilkay Gündoğan provide stability and experience in the middle third. High pressing and intricate passing to create space and opportunity for the front three.

The attack is led by three players who are well-rested after sitting out the World Cup interval. Riyad Mahrez and Cole Plamer will man the wings. Providing width in the attack and looking to advance the ball toward the centre of the box. The one-and-only Erling Haaland fills the striker spot.

Goal Stefan Ortega Defenders Rico Lewis Manuel Akanji Nathan Aké Sergio Gómez Midfielders Rodri Kevin De Bruyne Ilkay Gündoğan Forwards Riyad Mahrez Erling Haaland Cole Palmer

There you have it. Who do you want to see get the nod as City return to action? Let us know in the comments.