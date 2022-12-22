Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Liverpool FC

At long last, Gut Feelings returns. Manchester City are back from the World Cup break and ready to host Liverpool in the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup. A fully rested City Collective are back to give their thoughts at the kickoff of City’s festive fixtures.

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

A really close game is what I expect. Some rotation and hopefully some fresh legs. Give me a 2-1 win with Palmer and Mahrez on the scoresheet.

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

I’m nervous for this game. Just feel like Liverpool have more of their guys ready and have played a few friendlies against tougher completion compared to us. We’ll have Haaland, KDB and Gundo firing all on cylinders but I’m not sure if that’s enough. I think there’s a chance Liverpool could overwhelm us early, but if we whether the storm I’m hopeful for some Haaland and KDB magic, especially with VVD out. City 2 Liverpool 1

Crunk Chocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

Manchester City will host my least favourite Premier League side in my favourite Cup competition. Liverpool understands how to beat Manchester City, winning the last 3 matches and being undefeated against City in the last 5. Can Pep put a squad that can compete with Liverpool? We know Stefan Ortega, Rico Lewis, Sergio Gomez, and Cole Palmer could start. Ortega steps up in Ederson’s stead. Rico Lewis scored in a CL match, Sergio Gomez has a handful of matches in City Blue, and Cole Palmer is…well, Cole Palmer. Jurgen shouldn’t play his A-Team but Salah will be on the pitch. Meaning danger could strike at the smallest opportunity. Haaland back on the pitch with his buddies is the good luck needed to break the losing streak. Scoreline Prediction: Manchester City 3 - 2 Liverpool

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

It’s been a while folks but here we are, back together. Very excited to see the men’s side back on the pitch. I’m also interested to see what type of performance Erling Haaland puts on after watching what was a very good World Cup overall, and the best WC final I’ve ever seen. I expect both sides to be missing several key contributors. In the end, I think Haaland takes advantage of the absence of VVD and nets a pair. City 3-1 Liverpool.

