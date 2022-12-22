Manchester City v Liverpool: League Cup Preview, Team News, and Prediction

The League Cup is here!
Manchester City’s preferred competition resumes as they face old foe Liverpool.
Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England
Time and Date: Thursday 21 December 2022, kick off at 20.00 pm (UK), 3.00 pm (EST)
Head Official: David Coote
Assistants: Nick Hopton and Timothy Wood
Fourth Official: Paul Tierney
TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), ESPN+ (USA), SPORTSNET (Canada)
Preview
Man City are chasing another cup and the road starts leads us to Pool.
A really good and interesting match here as it is the first after the World Cup for both sides. We’ll see how the clubs react.
This match should be a fun clash of styles as Guardiola vs Klopp should entertain.
Should be an interesting affair as City look set to rotate for a cup competition.
Team News
Man City will have several internationals still out after World Cup duty.
Pool meanwhile, will see Arthur, Jones, Jota and Diaz out.
Prediction
Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool
