Manchester City v Liverpool: League Cup Preview, Team News, and Prediction

The League Cup is here!

Manchester City’s preferred competition resumes as they face old foe Liverpool.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Thursday 21 December 2022, kick off at 20.00 pm (UK), 3.00 pm (EST)

Head Official: David Coote

Assistants: Nick Hopton and Timothy Wood

Fourth Official: Paul Tierney

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), ESPN+ (USA), SPORTSNET (Canada)

Preview

Man City are chasing another cup and the road starts leads us to Pool.

A really good and interesting match here as it is the first after the World Cup for both sides. We’ll see how the clubs react.

This match should be a fun clash of styles as Guardiola vs Klopp should entertain.

Should be an interesting affair as City look set to rotate for a cup competition.

Team News

Man City will have several internationals still out after World Cup duty.

Pool meanwhile, will see Arthur, Jones, Jota and Diaz out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool