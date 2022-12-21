Pep Talk: “I do not have enough words to express my gratitude to this Club...”

WE ARE BACK! Pep talk resumes after a long break as Manchester City is back in to competitive action. The club faces old foes Liverpool in the Caraboa Cup.

Pep spoke on the WC winners, good games and form. Let’s dive right in:

On WC Winners

“We are incredibly happy for him (Alvarez). Congrats to him, Otamendi, Messi, and for Argentina. A well-deserved champion. Julian is with us and we are delighted... We have a world champion in our team!”

On new contract

“Thank you so much for the confidence they have in me. It will be difficult to repay the confidence they have in me... I do not have enough words to express my gratitude to this Club and how they want me here.”

On form

“The players at the World Cup are in better condition than the ones that were here. Sergio/Erling/Riyad/Cole they are missing a little bit. They competed every day and we had holidays. That’s why it’s so important to maintain the rhythm.”

On returns

“Step by step they come back,” Pep revealed. “Today six players come back and it’s the first time. We are happy they are back and generally they played really well. “They played a unique experience. If they come back as good as possible they will try to live another experience in four years’ time in the United States, Canada and Mexico. “The players at the World Cup are in better condition than the ones that were here.

On next match

“Be supportive, support your team unconditionally. This country is the best example. Enjoy the games with incredible players on both sides. Always has been this way.”

Excited o be back on weekly coverage and keep it here for the preview and much more!