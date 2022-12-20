Greenwood Signs New Contract Extension at Manchester City Women

Manchester City Women defender Alex Greenwood has signed a three-year contract extension with the blues, keeping her at the club until at least 2026.

The defender, who was brought in from Lyon in 2020, has made over 8o appearances for the blues, scoring five goals in the process, and was been solid at the back of the City defence since her arrival.

The new contract marks the end of a remarkable year for the former Everton, Liverpool, United and Notts County star, who was also a key figure for the Lionesses as they roared to European Championship victory over the summer.

Following the announcement, Greenwood expressed her delight at signing her new extension. “I’m really pleased to have my new deal sorted and it’s come at the perfect time – after a strong first half to the season, I can now just focus on the remainder of the campaign and the next three years.

And the defender told of how she feels settled with the blues. “Feeling settled at a club for me is so important and I absolutely have that here at City, which is why I’ve signed such a long-term deal - I just love being here. I have a really good relationship with Gareth [Taylor] – we’ve worked together throughout my whole time here so far – and the way he wants us to play marries up exactly with how I want to personally, so it’s the perfect match for me.

“I hold myself to such high standards on a personal level, and I will go out and give 100% in every single game I play for this football club which I hope has been clear to see over the past two-and-a-half years. We’ve got a fantastic group of players this season – the togetherness in the squad is just spot on, and we’re in a really good place as a collective at the moment. We just want to keep winning football matches and trophies which is what we expect of ourselves here and it’s an exciting time to be at City, both now and for the future.”