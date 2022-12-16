Manchester City Rumours: Updates on Gvardiol, Fernandez, Saka and Bellingham

Silly season is a year round dilemma and now we have much spinning on how Manchester City will approach the new window this upcoming summer. Guardiola and leadership have all but said January will be a quiet month so we already have much swirling about the next window.

Let;s dive in and get some clarity and what is real on the latest rumors.

Jude Bellingham

The English star is constantly being linked to City and its no secret City along with the players, notably Erling Haaland, would love to have the player join. With a fee that could reach 120M Pounds the decision will be key and leadership and manager at the club will have to be certain if they are t spend that coin on a player. City along with Real Madrid and Liverpool will be the winners of this saga.

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal and English team star has also been linked recently and that could be due to City’s aging wingers and lack there of. Saka was pretty good at the World Cup and has Arsenal in a nice spot this season. For Cit the price will be key as the club look for a good deal considering his contract status at Arsenal. Color me shocked if it gets done however as signing from a fellow ‘op 6’ team in the PL is notoriously tough.

Josep Gvardiol

Another center back linked to City as the rumours grow on this player. The holdup would be reports of it costing 100M+ to sign him. Frankly, that is just not happening and unless one, maybe two of City’s four center backs depart this will not happen for any price. Consider this a far fletched one.

Enzo Fernandez

Another ex River Plate star that could land in the Etihad. Enzo has been a crucial player for Argentina who are one win away from being World Champions. The fee bouncing around could be just 60M Euros of the release clause does go into effect this summer. A really good player and one who could fill a huge need should Gundogan or Silva depart.

Thoughts on the latest in the news?