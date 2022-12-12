Etihad Stadium to Undergo Feasibility Studies for Increase in Size and More

A possible new centre, a=increased size at the Etihad Stadium and more! Those are just some of the possibilities mentioned in the new studies to be conducted at and around the Etihad campus. The club figure an expansion is due and t could include many community wishlist stuff.

From the release:

Manchester City has today announced it is undertaking feasibility studies to develop a best-in-class fan experience and a year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Stadium. The feasibility studies are aligned with the Eastlands Regeneration Framework and an ambition to develop East Manchester into a world-leading sport, leisure, and entertainment destination. A core principle of this is to ensure that Etihad Campus facilities are a significant source of community, employment, and economic opportunity for the local community and Manchester.

The news even incudes a zone for fans to be before the matches and an on site hotel. Seems a win-win if the surrounding area avoid more pressure while this would be a privately funded endeavor and could create many jobs.

We’ll see how quickly the ball moves on this one.