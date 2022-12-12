Sky Blue News: Record Draw, Pep calls Theo?, Countdown to Carabao, and More...

It’s just 5 days until Manchester City play a club friendly against sister club Girona as they prepare to get back into the season. Sky Blue News is back on our daily schedule to get you set for all that’s ahead this festive season.

The temperatures were freezing in Manchester on Sunday, with most choosing to stay at home instead of strolling around town for the Christmas markets, but the allure of the Manchester derby was enough for an Etihad record of 44,259 fans to brave the cold. Ellie Roebuck, Alex Greenwood, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Demi Stokes represented City at Euro 2022 whilst Mary Earps, Ella Toone and Alessia Russo represented United and only one player from that list, Stokes, didn’t start in the derby. It was Kelly that scored the matchwinning goal in extra-time against Germany at Wembley in July and the forward had the task of making an impact against United’s defence, which had recorded the second-fewest goals in the WSL this season prior to the match, on Sunday afternoon and that was always bound to be a challenge that City’s No.9 was going to relish.

RECORD CITY ATTENDANCE WITNESS EXCITING DERBY DRAW - George Kelsey - ManCity.com

Laura Coombs’ second half header was enough to earn City a point against United in front of a Club record crowd for a women’s fixture. An incredible 44,259 supporters packed into the Etihad Stadium to see two of the league’s form sides do battle, and it was the visitors drew first blood through Leah Galton’s deflected effort just before the half hour. But City would grab the equaliser early in the second half through Coombs’ close-range strike. Bunny Shaw and Martha Thomas would go particularly close to earning both teams all three points late on, but the two sides would have to settle for a share of the spoils in a thrilling, end-to-end encounter at the Etihad.

WHAT HAPPENED? After their disappointing World Cup exit – suffered at the hands of exta-time and penalty shooutout experts Croatia – Brazil will be looking for a new manager. Indeed, following the defeat, Tite stepped down from his role with the Selecao and it turns out that Guardiola has been considered for the role in the past. WHAT THEY SAID: As quoted by Catalan media, Ronaldo said: “There was interest in Guardiola, it was discussed with Guardiola’s coaching staff, but he preferred to renew the contract with Manchester City. It might be difficult for the CBF to reach an agreement, he is the highest-paid coach in the world.” THE BIGGER PICTURE: Back in November, the former Barcelona manager decided to sign a new two-year contract with Manchester City that will keep him in England until 2025. Meaning that despite the current vacancy with the Brazil job, a move for Guardiola in the short term is highly unlikely.

t has been a successful journey since and as reported by Calciomercato.com, Hernandez has attracted the interest of Man City and PSG lately. The former team’s manager, Pep Guardiola, even made a call to the player’s agent to express his admiration. Hernandez decided to renew with Milan in February, though, as Guardiola’s admiration and the hefty contract offer failed to do the trick. The 25-year-old is very happy in Italy and has become a leader for the Rossoneri, now back at the top of European football after many years of struggle.

Pep was on the phone to Theo's agent, but he didn't get very far...



Defending champions and title-favourites City had a staggering 16 players representing the club in Qatar and ten of them made it through to the quarter-finals. The next stage of the competition was then particularly key as to when players would return home given the presence of a third-place play-off match in addition to the final. The third-place play-off match will take place the day before the World Cup final on Saturday, December 17 which is just 11 days before Leeds and City’s Premier League return at Elland Road on the evening of Wednesday, December 28. But ten of the 11 City players that were left in the competition are now heading home following defeats for Brazil, Netherlands, Portugal and England the quarter-finals. The rapid run of City exits began on Friday afternoon when a Brazil side for whom City keeper Ederson was on the bench suffered a shock exit to Croatia who progressed on penalties after a 1-1 draw. In the evening’s second quarter-final, a Netherlands side featuring Nathan Ake were also beaten on spot kicks by Argentina after a 2-2 draw. Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva were then all part of the Portugal squad whose World Cup is over following Saturday afternoon’s 1-0 surprise loss to Morocco. City also had five players in the England camp in Kyle Walker, John Stones, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish. They all flew home on Sunday afternoon following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Three other City players were knocked out in the round of 16 in Aymeric Laporte and Rodri with Spain plus Manuel Akanji with Switzerland whilst Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) and Ilkay Gundogan (Germany) failed to get out of the group stages. City now have just one player left at the World Cup in 22-year-old forward Julian Alvarez who is through to the semi-finals with Argentina.

With two more rounds of the World Cup to play it may feel like an age away, but Manchester City’s next game is just around the corner. City will return to competitive action on Thursday December 22, when they take on Liverpool in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. While the competition does not hold quite the same importance as the Premier League, a meeting with Jurgen Klopp’s side is a big deal, no matter the occasion. If City want to remain fighting on four fronts and reclaim the title they won four times between 2018 and 2021, then they will have to emerge victorious at the Etihad Stadium.

And finally... Dave the Cat is headed back to the UK with his new England pals.

Dave became the squad’s mascot after joining England stars at meal times during their stay in Qatar. John Stones and Kyle Walker pledged to adopt their furry friend if England won the World Cup. But, despite crashing out 2-1 to France on Saturday, Dave is still heading to the UK to be rehomed. He was seen being loaded into a crate to begin his journey shortly after Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire and Co left their Souq Al Wakrah hotel today.

There you have it Cityzens. COme back tomorrow for more for Bitter and Blue as we help you ramp back up for Manchester City Football!!!