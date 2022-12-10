Manchester City Women v Manchester United Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Take on United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, knowing victory will put them level on points with the reds. United have had a decent start to the season but City will be looking to claim their tenth straight win in all competitions against a side that they are yet to lose to in the WSL. City have won all three home matches against United without conceding a goal, and have drawn the two games played at Leigh Sports Village.

However, City have a 100% record at home while United have also won all their away matches, so at least one of those records will go on Sunday afternoon,

Team News

City manager Gareth Taylor expects midfielders Lauren Hemp and Vicky Losada to be fit to face the reds. Losada has barely featured all season, while Hemp made her comeback as a second-half substitute during to 2-0 win at Liverpool in midweek.

Prediction

This is going to be a tough match. United are going well and may force a goal, but City have a good record and I think they’ll prevail.

City 3-1 United