Two Manchester City Boys on Their Way Home from World Cup

Manchester City can look forward to the early return of two key players as Belgium and Germany both made early exits from the World Cup.

Kevin de Bruyne’s Belgium were the first to depart as they finished third in their group following a goalless draw with Croatia. Belgium won of their three matches while Morocco, who were expected to make an early exit, won the group.

Belgium won their opening match against Canada but suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Morocco. Their draw against Croatia secured their exit and de Bruyne’s early return to Manchester.

And the blues can also look forward to the early return of Ilkay Gundogan from the tournament. Gundo’s Germany came back from 2-1 down to beat Costa Rica 4-2, however, Japan’s surprise 2-1 win over Spain won the group with the Spaniards finishing second, meaning Gundo will join de Bruyne on the flight home.

City’s Spanish stars Rodri and Aymeric Laporte progress but were 17 minutes from also getting on the plane home. Costa Rica led Germany 2-1, which would have eliminated the Spanish. However, Germany’s comeback win kept the two City boys in Qatar for another match.

De Bruyne and Gundogan now join Erling Haaland back in Manchester, ready in time to face Liverpool in the League Cup.